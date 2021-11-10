EUR/USD Meets Resistance

Wed, Nov 10, 2021 @ 11:08 GMT
By Orbex

The euro finds support from an upbeat economic sentiment from across the block. The pair have met buying interest in the demand zone around 1.1520.

A bullish RSI divergence suggests that sellers may have taken their feet off the pedal. Subsequently, a break above 1.1560 prompted the short side to cover.

1.1615 is a key supply zone from last week’s sell-off, after which the bulls need to lift offers near 1.1690 before a reversal could gain traction. On the downside, a fall below 1.1550 may call the rebound into question.

