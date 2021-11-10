Daily Technical Analysis

Wed, Nov 10, 2021 @ 11:08 GMT
EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1590

The bulls still cannot gain enough momentum to breach the resistance zone of 1.1616 and, during the early trading hours of today’s session, the pair is trading just below the mentioned level. The expectations for today’s trading session are for the long-term depreciation of the single European currency against the U.S. dollar to continue and for the pair to head towards a test of the support of 1.1535. A spike in volatility is likely during the announcement of the economic data for the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (today; 13:30 EST).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1616 1.1690 1.1576 1.1510
1.1660 1.1760 1.1535 1.1410

USD/JPY

Current level – 112.82

After the successful breach of the support of 113.25, the downward movement was limited by the support zone of 112.70. A breach of the mentioned level would pave the way for the pair towards the next level of 112.00. However, a consolidation in the range of 112.70 – 113.25 is still not off the table. In case the bulls enter the market and successfully violate the resistance level of 113.25, then an upward movement towards the resistance of 113.70 may be expected.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
113.25 114.20 112.70 111.50
113.70 114.60 112.00 111.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3554

The bulls entered the market and the sterling recovered some of its recent losses against the dollar. The currency pair breached the resistance zone of 1.3500, but the upward movement was limited by the resistance of 1.3575. The market sentiment remains negative and the pair would most probably head towards a test of support level of 1.3427.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3575 1.3715 1.3500 1.3427
1.3670 1.3760 1.3427 1.3350

