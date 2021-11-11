Thu, Nov 11, 2021 @ 10:42 GMT
USD/JPY Attempts A Bullish Reversal

By Orbex

The US dollar broke higher after October’s CPI exceeded expectations.

On the daily chart, the RSI has dropped back into the neutrality area. The greenback has secured bids around the 30-day moving average. An oversold RSI on the hourly chart attracted a ‘buying-the-dips’ crowd at 112.70.

The latest surge above the psychological level of 114.00 has prompted sellers to cover their bets, paving the way for a bullish reversal above 114.25. Before that, an overbought RSI may lead to a pullback towards 113.05.

