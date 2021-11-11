Thu, Nov 11, 2021 @ 10:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Returns To Support Zone

EUR/JPY Returns To Support Zone

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The resistance of the 131.40 mark held on Wednesday, and the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate declined to the support zone at 130.63/130.90. On Thursday morning, the rate was located in the zone and below the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 130.85.

A decline below the support zone would most likely result in the pair looking for support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 130.48. If the rate passes the support of the pivot point, the rate could look for support in the 130.00 mark before reaching the weekly S2 at 129.79.

On the other hand, a surge of the pair should first pass the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average. Above the simple pivot point, the rate would most likely encounter resistance in the 131.40 mark before reaching the resistance zone at 131.48/131.61. Note that the resistance zone is strengthened by the weekly simple pivot point and the 200-hour simple moving average.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.