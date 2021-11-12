Daily Technical Analysis

Fri, Nov 12, 2021 @ 08:17 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1435

The Greenback continues to appreciate against most major currencies. Over the past session, the pair managed to form a resistance at 1.1476 and the expectations for continued declines remain unchanged. The pair is approaching the 1.1410 support coming from the higher time frames. It is possible that the market will consolidate around this area. In the event of a breach, a test of the following zones at around 1.1300 and 1.1180 can be expected. Deeper pullbacks are not ruled out due to increased volatility, but they should be limited by the resistance at around 1.1594. Until this area is violated, prices should be under the bears’ control. No significant events in the economic calendar are expected today.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1476 1.1600 1.1410 1.1300
1.1537 1.1680 1.1370 1.1180

USD/JPY

Current level – 114.23

The pair returned to its range after experiencing an increased demand for the U.S. dollar at around 112.73. The breach of 113.40 can be considered as fake and, if the zone of 114.42 is not violated, the market is expected to continue trading in the range of 113.40 – 114.42. In the event the resistance is breached, a new impulse can be expected targeting 115.50 and even 117.00.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
114.20 115.50 113.40 111.50
114.40 117.00 112.73 111.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3356

The Cable is in a clear downtrend and, in the early hours of today, prices gravitate around the local support of 1.3360. Due to the shrinking activity, a corrective wave with a target of around 1.3500 can be expected. The first daily resistance for the pair is 1.3427. The current expectations are for new declines and a breach of 1.3360 would pave the road towards 1.3200. A change in sentiment can only be expected if prices stay above 1.3550.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3427 1.3600 1.3360 1.3200
1.3550 1.3690 1.3290 1.3200

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
