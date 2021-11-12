US 100 Tests Demand Zone

Fri, Nov 12, 2021 @ 11:15 GMT
By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 suffers losses as high inflation dents risk appetite.

An RSI divergence showed a deceleration in the uptrend, a sign that the rally has overheated. Subsequently, a drop below 16200 has prompted leveraged buyers to exit for fear of a correction.

As the RSI inched into the oversold territory, the index saw bids near the breakout zone (15900) from earlier this month. The support-turned-resistance at 16200 is the first hurdle. Then the bulls will need to clear 16400 before the rally can resume.

