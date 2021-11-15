Mon, Nov 15, 2021 @ 12:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Breaks Pattern

AUD/USD Breaks Pattern

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday morning, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate broke the resistance line of the channel down pattern, which had guided the rate since the start of November. A potential target for the following morning surge was the 200-hour simple moving average at 0.7375.

A passing above the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average at 0.7375 could result in a move to the 0.7400 mark. Above the 0.7400 level, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 0.7414 might provide resistance.

On the other hand, if the 200-hour SMA pushes the rate down, the AUD/USD might look for support in the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7345. Below the pivot point, note the 50-hour SMA at 0.7310.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.