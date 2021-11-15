AUD/USD Breaks Pattern

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Monday morning, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate broke the resistance line of the channel down pattern, which had guided the rate since the start of November. A potential target for the following morning surge was the 200-hour simple moving average at 0.7375.

A passing above the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average at 0.7375 could result in a move to the 0.7400 mark. Above the 0.7400 level, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 0.7414 might provide resistance.

On the other hand, if the 200-hour SMA pushes the rate down, the AUD/USD might look for support in the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7345. Below the pivot point, note the 50-hour SMA at 0.7310.