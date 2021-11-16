Tue, Nov 16, 2021 @ 09:51 GMT
GER 40 Rally Gains Traction

By Orbex

The Dax 40 climbed after upbeat retail sales and industrial production in China lifted market sentiment.

The index is seeking to consolidate its recent gains after it cleared the previous peak at 15990 which has now turned into support. Sentiment remains optimistic and 16300 would be the next step.

An overbought RSI on the daily chart may temporarily put the brakes on the bullish fever. But a pullback may once again attract a ‘buying-the-dips’ crowd above 15990. A deeper correction may send the price towards 15770.

