Wed, Nov 17, 2021 @ 06:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Could Start Correction, Dollar Gains

Gold Price Could Start Correction, Dollar Gains

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price extended increase above the $1,850 resistance zone.
  • It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,867 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Crude oil price is struggling to stay above the $80.00 support.
  • The Euro Zone CPI could increase 4.1% in Sep 2021 (YoY).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

This past week, gold started a major increase above $1,820 against the US Dollar. The price gained pace above the $1,840 level and extended increase.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled nicely above $1,850 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The price traded as high as $1,877 and is currently correcting gains. An immediate support is near the $1,850 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,758 swing low to $1,877 high.

The main support is now forming near the $1,820 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,758 swing low to $1,877 high.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $1,878 level. The next key resistance is near the $1,880 level, above which the price might rise towards the $1,900 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair extended its decline and there was a sharp decline below the 1.1400 and 1.1365 support levels.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Consumer Price Index for Oct 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +0.8%, versus +0.3% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for Oct 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +3.9%, versus +3.1% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for Sep 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +4.1%, versus +4.1% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for Sep 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.8%, versus +0.5% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for Oct 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.7%, versus +0.2% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for Oct 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +4.7%, versus +4.4% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.