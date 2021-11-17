Gold Price Could Start Correction, Dollar Gains

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price extended increase above the $1,850 resistance zone.

It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,867 on the 4-hours chart.

Crude oil price is struggling to stay above the $80.00 support.

The Euro Zone CPI could increase 4.1% in Sep 2021 (YoY).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

This past week, gold started a major increase above $1,820 against the US Dollar. The price gained pace above the $1,840 level and extended increase.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled nicely above $1,850 level, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

The price traded as high as $1,877 and is currently correcting gains. An immediate support is near the $1,850 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,758 swing low to $1,877 high.

The main support is now forming near the $1,820 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,758 swing low to $1,877 high.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $1,878 level. The next key resistance is near the $1,880 level, above which the price might rise towards the $1,900 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair extended its decline and there was a sharp decline below the 1.1400 and 1.1365 support levels.

Economic Releases to Watch Today