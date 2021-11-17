Oil Price In A Downside Correction Below $78.50

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Crude oil price started a downside correction from well above the $82.00 level against the US Dollar. The price tested the $78.50 support zone, where the bulls emerged.

The price recovered above $80.00, but it failed to continue higher. A high was formed near $80.62 before there was a fresh decline. There was a break below a key contracting triangle with support near $79.45 on the hourly chart.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the downside, an initial support is near $78.80 on FXOpen. The first major support is near the $78.50, below which there is a risk of more losses. In this case, the price could even test $77.00 in the near term.

On the upside, the $80.50 level is a key hurdle. A clear break above the $80.00 and $80.50 levels could start a fresh increase in the near term.