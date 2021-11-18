Thu, Nov 18, 2021 @ 12:29 GMT
USD/CAD Reaches New High

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar fell back after the annual inflation rate matched the consensus.

Following the greenback’s rally from the demand zone at 1.2300, a bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that the current rebound is picking up steam. As a sign of strong commitment, buyers were eager to keep price action above 1.2480 when the RSI flirted with the oversold area.

A break above 1.2600 may trigger an extended rally towards the daily resistance at 1.2760. 1.2540 is fresh support in case of a pullback.

