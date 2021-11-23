AUD/USD Struggles For Support

Tue, Nov 23, 2021 @ 09:41 GMT
By Orbex

China’s property slowdown and lower commodity prices weigh on the Australian dollar.

The pair has given up most of its gains from the October rally, a sign that support is hard to come by. Nonetheless, a series of lower lows has attracted trend followers’ interest in maintaining the status quo.

0.7220 is an intermediate support. An oversold RSI may prompt the short side to cover, raising bids in the process. However, the bulls will need to lift offers around the former support at 0.7300 before they could expect to turn the tables.

