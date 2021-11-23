NZD/JPY Seeks Support

Tue, Nov 23, 2021 @ 09:41 GMT
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar remains under pressure after disappointing retail sales in Q3.

The kiwi is seeking support after a surge above last May’s peak at 81.20 led the daily RSI into an overbought situation. Short-term sentiment remains bearish as the pair struggles to achieve a new high.

80.55 is a major resistance after the bulls’ multiple failed attempts. A bullish breakout may pave the way for a reversal towards 82.00. Otherwise, a drop below 79.50 would send the pair towards September’s high at 78.50.

 

