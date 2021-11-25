Thu, Nov 25, 2021 @ 11:57 GMT
USDCHF Tests Key Resistance

By Orbex

The US dollar consolidates gains after the FOMC minutes signaled for rate hikes if inflation stays high. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart is strong evidence for an upbeat sentiment.

The pair is testing last September’s peak at 0.9365. A breakout would flush the short interest out and attract momentum buyers.

An extended rally may carry the price to April’s high at 0.9470, a major resistance from the daily chart. An overbought RSI may cause a brief pullback. 0.9300 from the previous consolidation would be a new support.

