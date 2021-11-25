USDCHF Tests Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar consolidates gains after the FOMC minutes signaled for rate hikes if inflation stays high. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart is strong evidence for an upbeat sentiment.

The pair is testing last September’s peak at 0.9365. A breakout would flush the short interest out and attract momentum buyers.

An extended rally may carry the price to April’s high at 0.9470, a major resistance from the daily chart. An overbought RSI may cause a brief pullback. 0.9300 from the previous consolidation would be a new support.