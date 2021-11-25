EURGBP Remains Under Pressure

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro struggles due to fears of a new round of covid lockdowns across the continent.

The fall below the daily support at 0.8400 has put the few buyers under pressure. A faded rebound suggests that the bears are still in control of the direction.

The RSI’s bullish divergence points to a deceleration in the sell-off. However, in the absence of confirmation, the current sideways action could be a mere consolidation. Buyers may remain cautious unless offers around 0.8435 get lifted. A break below 0.8380 may send the pair to 0.8300.