Thu, Nov 25, 2021 @ 11:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Remains Under Pressure

EURGBP Remains Under Pressure

By Orbex

The euro struggles due to fears of a new round of covid lockdowns across the continent.

The fall below the daily support at 0.8400 has put the few buyers under pressure. A faded rebound suggests that the bears are still in control of the direction.

The RSI’s bullish divergence points to a deceleration in the sell-off. However, in the absence of confirmation, the current sideways action could be a mere consolidation. Buyers may remain cautious unless offers around 0.8435 get lifted. A break below 0.8380 may send the pair to 0.8300.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.