US Oil Tests Major Demand Zone

By Orbex

WTI crude inches higher as OPEC+ discuss whether to let additional output flow as previously planned. The price is hovering above a major demand zone between 62.00 and 64.00.

A bullish RSI divergence indicates that the selling pressure might have eased. A rally above 71.20 could force the short side to cover and bring in more buying momentum. Then 76.00 would be the next hurdle before a full-blown recovery.

On the downside, a bearish breakout could trigger a broader sell-off and potentially derail a 19-month long rally.

