US 30 Breaks Higher

The Dow Jones recoups losses as the omicron variant may have less impact than feared. The index bounced off last October’s lows around 34000.

An oversold RSI in this demand zone has attracted a crowd to buy the dips. A break above 34950 and then 35300 would prompt short-term sellers to cover, paving the way for a sustainable rally.

35950 would be a key hurdle and its breach may turn the cautious mood around and resume the bullish trend. 34700 is the first support when the bulls try to catch their breath.