Tue, Dec 07, 2021 @ 10:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCHF Posts Yet More Lower Lows, Overall Outlook Bearish

EURCHF Posts Yet More Lower Lows, Overall Outlook Bearish

By XM.com

EURCHF is currently trading below its 200-period simple moving average (SMA), which together with the pair’s successive lower lows reflect an overall bearish outlook. However, the near-term sentiment appears to be cautiously positive as the price has recently crossed above its 50-period SMA, breaking a series of successive lower highs.
Short-term momentum indicators are supporting a positive bias for the pair as the RSI is found above its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD is located above zero and its red signal line.

Should the price cross below its 50-period SMA currently at 1.0427, selling pressures could intensify opening the door towards the 1.0411 support. A further descending move beyond this point could send the price to test the 1.0389 obstacle before the bears shift their attention towards the 1.0366 barrier.

On the flip side, if the bulls resurface, initial resistance might be found at the 1.0448 level. Surpassing this obstacle could pave the way towards the 1.0493 level. A decisive move above this point could strengthen the pair’s positive momentum, sending the price to test the 1.0512 barrier, before the buyers eye the 1.0526 resistance.

In brief, despite the fact that the immediate-term outlook for the pair appears to be cautiously positive, the overall outlook is bearish. For sentiment to change, buyers would need to break above the 200-period SMA.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.