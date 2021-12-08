Wed, Dec 08, 2021 @ 09:34 GMT
USDJPY Attempts To Rebound

By Orbex

The yen stalled after Japan’s GDP showed an unexpected contraction in Q3.

A break below the daily support at 112.70 has put the bulls on the defensive. The latest consolidation is a sign of indecision as to whether the correction would continue.

The greenback found support over 112.50 and a close above 113.95 could help the bulls regain the upper hand. Then the psychological level of 115.00 would be the next step before the uptrend could resume.

On the downside, a fall below 113.10 would retest the key support at 112.50.

