USD/CAD Pair Is Currently Consolidating Losses From The 1.2632 Low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US Dollar started a major decline from well above the 1.2800 level against the Canadian Dollar. The USD/CAD pair traded below the 1.2720 support zone to move into a bearish zone.

There was a close below the 1.2700 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair traded as low as 1.2632 and is currently consolidating losses.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.2660 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2665 on the hourly chart. A clear break above the 1.2665 resistance could set the pace for a larger increase towards the 1.2720 level.

On the downside, the pair is finding bids near the 1.2635 level. Any more losses might lead USD/CAD towards 1.2600 on FXOpen. The next major support could be near the 1.2550 level.