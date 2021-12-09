Thu, Dec 09, 2021 @ 12:57 GMT
USDCAD Tests Key Support

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar inched lower after the BOC left its interest rate unchanged as expected. The pair has met stiff selling pressure at the supply zone around 1.2850, a triple top on the daily chart.

A drop below 1.2720 has forced out short-term buyers. 1.2580 is the next support and it sits on the 30-day moving average. A bearish breakout would deepen the correction to the psychological level of 1.2500.

On the upside, the bulls will need to clear 1.2770 before they could have another attempt at the supply zone.

