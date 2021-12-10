NAS 100 Tests Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 softened following a decrease in weekly US jobless claims. The index bounced off 15550 which used to be a supply zone from September’s peak.

A break above the last leg of sell-off at 16100 has prompted sellers to cover. 16450 is the next hurdle and its breach would put the December plunge behind and clear the path for the all-time high at 16760.

An overbought RSI temporarily holds the bullish drive back. The psychological level of 16000 would be a key support as buyers catch their breath.