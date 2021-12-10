NAS 100 Tests Resistance

The Nasdaq 100 softened following a decrease in weekly US jobless claims. The index bounced off 15550 which used to be a supply zone from September’s peak.
A break above the last leg of sell-off at 16100 has prompted sellers to cover. 16450 is the next hurdle and its breach would put the December plunge behind and clear the path for the all-time high at 16760.
An overbought RSI temporarily holds the bullish drive back. The psychological level of 16000 would be a key support as buyers catch their breath.