Fri, Dec 10, 2021 @ 12:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD: Bears Are Moving The Price Towards The First Target

NZD/USD: Bears Are Moving The Price Towards The First Target

By Elite CurrenSea

NZD/USD technical analysis

  • Bearish configuration.
  • Downtrend continues.
  • M L3 is the first target.
  • NZD is weak.

  1. Swing low.
  2. Higher low.
  3. Swing high.
  4. Entry zone.
  5. Final target.

The NZD/USD is bearish. We can see a strong downtrend in progress. This is a good opportunity to short the NZD/USD as this is the positional trade. We can clearly see a downtrend progression and the point 4 is entry zone. Shorts are bound to continue lower to the first target. M L3 – Q L4 camarilla pivot is the first target. So the entry is around 0.6770, the first target is 0.6698 and the final target is 0.6580. The final target can only be reached if 0.6690 breaks lower and/or the daily candlestick closes below that level.

 

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.