Fri, Dec 10, 2021 @ 12:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Surges On Friday

USD/JPY Surges On Friday

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The 200-hour simple moving average has provided enough support for a surge to start. Namely, the rate is once again approaching the resistance zone at 113.88/113.97.

A passing of the high level zone at 113.88/113.97 might result in a surge to the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 114.53. However, note that the 114.00 and 114.50 levels might act as resistance.

Meanwhile, a decline of the pair is highly likely going to find support in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 113.69, the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 113.60 and the 200-hour SMA at 113.30.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.