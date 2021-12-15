Daily Technical Analysis

Wed, Dec 15, 2021 @ 11:33 GMT
EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1265

After many attempts at breaching the critical support zone at 1.1260, the currency pair is testing this level once again. .However, a successful breach of the mentioned support could be considered as a signal for a resumption of the long-term downtrend, which would pave the way for the pair towards the support at 1.1200. The Fed interest rate decision that will be announced today at 19:00 GMT and the following press conference is expected to greatly influence the value of the U.S. dollar. Sharp movements in either direction can be expected then as we find out if the Fed will take a more hawkish stance and reduce its bond-buying program at a more aggressive pace as a result of the alarmingly high levels of inflation in the U.S. Other economic news that may spark volatility today are the data on the retail sales for the U.S. (13:30 GMT) and on the Empire State manufacturing index (13:30 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1320 1.1460 1.1259 1.1205
1.1366 1.1500 1.1205 1.1180

USD/JPY

Current level – 113.70

The ninja continues to trade close to the resistance at 113.80 and, at the time of writing, neither the bulls nor the bears are managing to take the upper hand. In case the bulls prevail and successfully breach the resistance level at 113.80, this would probably lead to an appreciation of the U.S. dollar and the next target for the bulls would be the resistance at 114.50. In the opposite direction, if the mentioned resistance crumbles to the bullish pressure, then the pair would most probably head towards a test of the support at 113.05. The data on the FED interest rate is expected to be of great importance when it comes to deciding the future direction of the USD/JPY.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
113.80 114.90 113.04 112.75
114.50 115.37 112.75 110.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3230

The psychological support zone at 1.3200 still protects the sterling from further declines, and only a successful breach of this level would head the pair towards a test of the support at 1.3150. If the sell-offs deepen, then the next target would be the support at 1.3100. However, a corrective move towards the resistance at 1.3300 before a possible confirmed breach of the mentioned support is also a possible scenario, which would signal for a resumption of the long-term downtrend.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3206 1.3360 1.3150 1.2900
1.3296 1.3440 1.3100 1.2800

