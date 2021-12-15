AUDCHF Plummets To 1-Year Low As Bearish Forces Consolidate

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDCHF has been trending downwards since April, failing to find significant support. Although the pair adopted a more sideways pattern in the last five months, the short-term picture has started to deteriorate again, and the price is fluctuating close to historical lows.

This bearish short-term picture is also endorsed by the momentum indicators. The stochastic oscillator is sliding sharply, while the RSI is pointing upwards but remains slightly below the 50-neutral mark. Moreover, the price is currently trading significantly beneath the Ichimoku cloud.

Should the selling pressure intensify further, initial support could be encountered at the most recent low of 0.6539. Breaching through this support region, the price might move towards the 0.6507 barrier. Failing to halt there, the spotlight would turn to 0.6415, which held strong twice in December.

In the upside scenario, bullish actions might face resistance at the recent high of 0.6625. Propelling above this barricade, the price may climb towards the 0.6734 obstacle, which overlaps with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Higher up, 0.6800 could prove to be a significant resistance point before the bulls target the 200-SMA, currently at 0.6860.

Overall, the long-term outlook for AUDCHF is bearish. Should the price manage to cross below 0.6415, the negative momentum is likely to strengthen, sending the pair to form fresh historical lows.