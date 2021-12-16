Thu, Dec 16, 2021 @ 06:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Eyes Upside Break, ECB Next

EUR/JPY Eyes Upside Break, ECB Next

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/JPY is forming a base above the 127.50 support zone.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 128.60 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is struggling to recover above the 1.1320 resistance zone.
  • Gold price is slowly moving lower, and it could break the $1,750 support.

EUR/JPY Technical Analysis

The Euro tumbled from well above the 130.00 level against the Japanese Yen. EUR/JPY traded below 128.80 and even tested the 127.50 support zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair seems to be forming a base above the 127.50 level. Recently, there was an upside correction above the 128.00 level. There was also a move above the 128.50 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

However, the pair struggled to clear the 129.10 level. There was a fresh decline below the 128.50 and a low is formed near 127.81. The pair is consolidating and facing resistance near 128.50.

There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 128.60 on the same chart. The next key resistance is near the 129.00 level. A clear break above the 128.80 and 129.00 resistance levels could open the doors for a steady upward move.

If not, there could be a fresh decline below the 127.80 support. The next major support is near the 127.50 level, below which the pair could decline heavily.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is still well below the 1.1350 level and there is a risk of more losses below the 1.1200 support zone in the near term.

Economic Releases

  • Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for Dec 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 56.8, versus 57.4 previous.
  • Germany’s Services PMI for Dec 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 51.0, versus 52.7 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for Dec 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 57.8, versus 58.4 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for Dec 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 54.1, versus 55.9 previous.
  • UK Manufacturing PMI for Dec 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 57.6, versus 58.5 previous.
  • UK Services PMI for Dec 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 57.0, versus 58.5 previous.
  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.1%, versus 0.1% previous.
  • ECB Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0%, versus 0% previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for Dec 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 58.5, versus 58.3 previous.
  • US Services PMI for Dec 2021 (Preliminary) – Forecast 58.7, versus 58.0 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 195K, versus 184K previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.