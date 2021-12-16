Thu, Dec 16, 2021 @ 15:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Extends Bounce Formed Within Key Support

AUDUSD Extends Bounce Formed Within Key Support

By XM.com

AUDUSD is climbing higher above the mid-Bollinger band at 0.7145 after rebounding at a 13-month low 0.6992, reached on December 3. That said, the gliding simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the matured decline from the more than three-year high of 0.8006.

The short-term oscillators are revealing waning in negative momentum as buying interest bolsters. The MACD, in the bearish region, is distancing itself above its red trigger line, while the RSI is nudging above the 50 threshold. Furthermore, the stochastic oscillator has regained a positive charge, endorsing bullish forces in the pair.

If buyers remain in control, resistance could originate from the nearby 0.7225 barrier. Slightly higher, the approaching upper Bollinger band and the adjacent resistance zone between the 0.7276 obstacle and the 100-day SMA at 0.7309 may halt further advances from unfolding. However, if the price overshoots this barricade, the bulls may then seek out the 0.7370 high before tackling the reinforced border of 0.7431-0.7479.

On the other hand, if buying forces abate, downside friction could begin at the neighbouring mid-Bollinger band at 0.7145 ahead of the 0.7089 low. Another leg down, the price may revisit the crucial 0.6963-0.7020 support base, which has acted as an upside defence since September of 2020. Should this foundation break down, the price may sink towards the 0.6806 and 0.6776 troughs from June 2020 before eyeing the 0.6685 barrier.

Summarizing, AUDUSD is exhibiting a growing positive tone. That said, for the upside trajectory to endure, the price would firstly need to overcome the 50- and 100-day SMAs. Moreover, for the bullish bias to gain the upper hand, the price would have to pilot above the 0.7555 high. Yet, a dive below the 0.6963-0.7020 section, could reinforce negative tendencies.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.