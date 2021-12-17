USD/CAD Trades Sideways

Fri, Dec 17, 2021 @ 10:53 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The decline of the USD/CAD appears to have ended, as the rate has been trading sideways in a set range since the middle of Thursday’s trading hours. Namely, the pair is trading between the support of the 1.2765 level and the resistance of the 1.2810 mark.

If the currency exchange rate passes the resistance of the 1.2810 level, the rate could find resistance in the 50-hour simple moving average near 1.2825.

Meanwhile, a decline of the USD against the CAD could find support in the 200-hour SMA at 1.2750, before reaching the support zone at 1.2710/1.2728.

