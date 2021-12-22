Wed, Dec 22, 2021 @ 08:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY Reaches 151.50 Mark

GBP/JPY Reaches 151.50 Mark

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The GBP/JPY has once by one passed technical resistance levels and reached the 151.50 mark. In general, each technical resistance level managed to hold no longer than two hours before being passed. On Wednesday morning, the 151.50 level provided resistance and forced the rate into fluctuating sideways.

In the case that the rate passes the 151.50 mark, a potential target would be the 152.23 level, where the weekly R1 simple pivot point was located at. However, the 152.00 mark might act as resistance.

Meanwhile, a proper decline could look for support in the weekly simple pivot point at 151.01 and the 151.00 mark. Below the 151.00 level, the combination of the 50 and 200-hour SMAs might act as support near 150.60.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.