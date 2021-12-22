Wed, Dec 22, 2021 @ 13:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Ignores Previous Levels

EUR/USD Ignores Previous Levels

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During late Tuesday hours and early Wednesday’s trading, the EUR/USD reached both below support and above resistance. The pair reached two times below the support of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1276. At mid-day on Wednesday, the pair had recovered and moved above the 1.1302/1.1305 resistance zone.

In the case that the pair surges, it could reach for the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1329. Above the pivot point, note the December high level resistance zone near the 1.1360 level.

On the other hand, a potential decline of the Euro against the USD would need to pass the recent low levels and the 1.1260 mark, before aiming at the December low level zone at 1.1228/1.1236.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.