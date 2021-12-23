Thu, Dec 23, 2021 @ 06:12 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Regains Strength, US GDP Impresses

Crude Oil Price Regains Strength, US GDP Impresses

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $66.25 support zone.
  • It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near $69.50 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.
  • EUR/USD could gain pace if it breaks the 1.1350 resistance.
  • The US GDP increased 2.3% in Q3 2021, more than the market forecast (2.1%).

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

This week, crude oil price started a major decline from $72.90 against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $70.00 support to enter a short-term bearish zone before starting a fresh increase.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price even traded below the $68.00 support, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red) and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

However, the bulls were active near the $66.25 zone. A low was formed near $66.27 and there was a sharp upward move. There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $69.50 on the same chart.

The pair settled above $70.00, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red) and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

The price is now facing resistance near the $73.20 zone. A close above $73.20 could start a steady increase towards the $74.50 level. The next major resistance is near the $75.00 level.

An immediate support on the downside is near the $72.00 level. The first major support is near $70.00. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $68.25 support.

Fundamentally, the US Gross Domestic Product report for Q3 2021 was released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. The market was looking for a growth of 2.1%.

The actual result was above the market forecast, as the US Gross Domestic Product increased 2.3% in Q3 2021. Besides, the GDP price index increased 6%, up from the last 5.9%.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair could attempt a strong recovery if there is a clear move above 1.1350. Similarly, GBP/USD must clear 1.3400 for more upsides.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 205K, versus 206K previous.
  • US Durable Goods Orders for Nov 2021 – Forecast +1.5% versus -0.4% previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.