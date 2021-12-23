GBP/USD Flat Correction Can Reach Another Blue Box Area

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Short-term Elliott wave view in GBPUSD suggests that a decline to $1.3160 low ended the cycle from October 20, 2021 peak in wave (A). Up from there, the pair is correcting that cycle in wave (B) bounce. The internals of that bounce is unfolding as Elliott wave flat correction with the sub-division of 3-3-5 structure before downtrend resume again. While the initial bounce in wave A unfolded as a lesser degree zigzag structure. Whereas the initial bounce to $1.3283 high ended wave ((a)). Wave ((b)) ended at $1.3169 low and wave ((c)) ended at $1.3375 high.

Down from there, the pair declined in another 3 swings within wave B where wave ((a)) ended at a $1.3300 low. Wave ((b)) ended at $1.3339 high and wave ((c)) ended at $1.3170 low. Since then, the pair has started the C leg in an impulse sequence. Near-term, as far as dips remain above $1.3170 low the pair is expected to reach $1.3389- $1.3513 blue box area. From there, the next leg lower is expected to take place looking for more downside ideally. Or the pair should fail lower for a 3 wave pullback at least.

GBP/USD 1 hour Elliott Wave chart