Thu, Dec 23, 2021 @ 10:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Flat Correction Can Reach Another Blue Box Area

GBP/USD Flat Correction Can Reach Another Blue Box Area

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short-term Elliott wave view in GBPUSD suggests that a decline to $1.3160 low ended the cycle from October 20, 2021 peak in wave (A). Up from there, the pair is correcting that cycle in wave (B) bounce. The internals of that bounce is unfolding as Elliott wave flat correction with the sub-division of 3-3-5 structure before downtrend resume again. While the initial bounce in wave A unfolded as a lesser degree zigzag structure. Whereas the initial bounce to $1.3283 high ended wave ((a)). Wave ((b)) ended at $1.3169 low and wave ((c)) ended at $1.3375 high.

Down from there, the pair declined in another 3 swings within wave B where wave ((a)) ended at a $1.3300 low. Wave ((b)) ended at $1.3339 high and wave ((c)) ended at $1.3170 low. Since then, the pair has started the C leg in an impulse sequence. Near-term, as far as dips remain above $1.3170 low the pair is expected to reach $1.3389- $1.3513 blue box area. From there, the next leg lower is expected to take place looking for more downside ideally. Or the pair should fail lower for a 3 wave pullback at least.

GBP/USD 1 hour Elliott Wave chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.