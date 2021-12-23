Thu, Dec 23, 2021 @ 10:03 GMT
EUR/USD Tests Resistance

By Orbex

The US dollar stalled over improved risk appetite. The pair is consolidating near June 2020’s lows. A bearish breakout would further extend the downtrend.

The euro so far has found buyers at 1.1235. The bulls need to lift offers around 1.1360, the upper band of the recent consolidation range, before they could hope for a reversal. An extended rally may send the price to 1.1460.

In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought situation could briefly limit the bullish push as intraday traders take profit near the resistance.

