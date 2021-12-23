Thu, Dec 23, 2021 @ 10:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Posts Losses After Meeting 1-Year High

USDCAD Posts Losses After Meeting 1-Year High

By XM.com

USDCAD is retreating after the pullback off the one-year high of 1.2960 after a strong rally from the 1.2600 support level. The flat mode in the RSI indicator confirms the recent weak momentum on price, while the stochastic oscillator is heading south, creating a bearish crossover within the %K and %D lines.

Should selling forces strengthen, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.2790 will come under spotlight ahead of the 40-day SMA at 1.2660. Moving lower, the 1.2600 psychological mark could next add some footing ahead of the 200-day SMA at 1.2490, while a break below this significant line would out the recent upside trend under examination.

Alternatively, a close above the one-year high of 1.2960 will brighten the broader outlook, pushing the price towards the 1.3175 key level, which has been frequently tested during November 2020. Beyond that, the rally may gear up to 1.3415.

In brief, USDCAD is facing a weaking bullish bias, where a drop below the 200-day SMA at 1.2490 is expected to enhance selling interest.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.