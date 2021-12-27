EUR/USD Continues To Struggle Near 1.1350

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

EUR/USD is facing a major resistance near 1.1350 and 1.1380.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.1250 on the 4-hours chart.

GBP/USD gained pace for a move above the 1.3300 resistance zone.

Gold price seems to be eyeing an upside break above $1,820.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro formed a base above the 1.1200 level against the US Dollar. EUR/USD started a decent recovery wave above the 1.1250 and 1.1280 levels.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even broke the 1.1300 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). The pair even spiked above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), but there was no clear move above the 1.1350 level.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1380 level. A clear move above 1.1350 and 1.1380 could set the pace for a larger increase. The next major resistance is near 1.1450.

On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.1280 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.1250 on the same chart. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.1200 level.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair climbed higher nicely above the 1.3300 level and might continue to rise above the 1.3400 level in the near term.

