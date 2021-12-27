EUR/USD Continues To Struggle Near 1.1350

Mon, Dec 27, 2021 @ 18:41 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD is facing a major resistance near 1.1350 and 1.1380.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.1250 on the 4-hours chart.
  • GBP/USD gained pace for a move above the 1.3300 resistance zone.
  • Gold price seems to be eyeing an upside break above $1,820.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro formed a base above the 1.1200 level against the US Dollar. EUR/USD started a decent recovery wave above the 1.1250 and 1.1280 levels.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even broke the 1.1300 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). The pair even spiked above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), but there was no clear move above the 1.1350 level.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1380 level. A clear move above 1.1350 and 1.1380 could set the pace for a larger increase. The next major resistance is near 1.1450.

On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.1280 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.1250 on the same chart. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.1200 level.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair climbed higher nicely above the 1.3300 level and might continue to rise above the 1.3400 level in the near term.

Economic Releases

  • Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Dec 2021 – Forecast 13.2, versus 11.8 previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

