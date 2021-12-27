EUR/USD Continues To Struggle Near 1.1350

Key Highlights
- EUR/USD is facing a major resistance near 1.1350 and 1.1380.
- A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.1250 on the 4-hours chart.
- GBP/USD gained pace for a move above the 1.3300 resistance zone.
- Gold price seems to be eyeing an upside break above $1,820.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Euro formed a base above the 1.1200 level against the US Dollar. EUR/USD started a decent recovery wave above the 1.1250 and 1.1280 levels.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even broke the 1.1300 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). The pair even spiked above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), but there was no clear move above the 1.1350 level.
The next major resistance is near the 1.1380 level. A clear move above 1.1350 and 1.1380 could set the pace for a larger increase. The next major resistance is near 1.1450.
On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.1280 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.1250 on the same chart. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.1200 level.
Looking at GBP/USD, the pair climbed higher nicely above the 1.3300 level and might continue to rise above the 1.3400 level in the near term.
Economic Releases
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Dec 2021 – Forecast 13.2, versus 11.8 previous.