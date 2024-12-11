EURUSD Wave Analysis

Wed, Dec 11, 2024 @ 17:35 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0450

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed down with the long-legged Doji from the resistance area between the upper daily Bollinger Band, pivotal resistance level 1.0610 (former multi-month support from April) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the start of November.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone started the active minor downward impulse wave 3.

Given the strength of the aforementioned resistance area and the clear daily downtrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.0450 (low of the earlier minor correction b).

