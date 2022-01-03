EUR/USD May Shift Back to the Downside: Elliott Wave Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD was higher recently, but not much. Pair slowed down again very quickly around 1.14 level which we see it as a very strong resistance.

On 4h chart, EURUSD stabilized after a sharp sell-off from 1.1600 that we see as an extended wave 3) that belongs to the ongoing bearish impulse which may resume after a current rally.

We see the current slow price action as wave 4), now at 38.2% Fibonacci level resistance where pair may shift back to the downside this month. Break below 1.1250 will make a room for a fifth wave move back below 1.1185.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis