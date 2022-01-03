Mon, Jan 03, 2022 @ 17:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD May Shift Back to the Downside: Elliott Wave Analysis

EUR/USD May Shift Back to the Downside: Elliott Wave Analysis

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

EURUSD was higher recently, but not much. Pair slowed down again very quickly around 1.14 level which we see it as a very strong resistance.

On 4h chart, EURUSD stabilized after a sharp sell-off from 1.1600 that we see as an extended wave 3) that belongs to the ongoing bearish impulse which may resume after a current rally.

We see the current slow price action as wave 4), now at 38.2% Fibonacci level resistance where pair may shift back to the downside this month. Break below 1.1250 will make a room for a fifth wave move back below 1.1185.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.