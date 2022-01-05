Wed, Jan 05, 2022 @ 20:31 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Analysis: Remains Below December High

GBP/USD Analysis: Remains Below December High

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Starting from Tuesday up to the middle of Wednesday’s trading, the resistance zone at 1.3550/1.3557 continued to hold, as the GBP/USD was making its third attempt at breaking it. Previous forecast scenarios remained unchanged.

In the near term future, a move above the 1.3550 mark might aim at the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3585. Afterward, the 1.3600 mark could provide resistance, before the GBP/USD reaches the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3647.

Meanwhile, a potential decline is highly likely set to look for support in the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1.3500. Below the 1.3500 mark, the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3489 could stop a decline.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.