Mon, Jan 10, 2022 @ 10:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 500 Index Slips after Posting All-Time High; Bias Bearish

US 500 Index Slips after Posting All-Time High; Bias Bearish

By XM.com

The US 500 stock index (cash) has been plummeting in the four-hour chart since its upside trajectory peaked at the all-time high of 4,817. Moreover, the price crossed beneath both its 50-period simple moving average (SMA) and the Ichimoku cloud, further reinforcing the index’s imminent bearish bias.

The recent pullback is likely to resume as the short-term oscillators indicate that selling forces have taken control. The MACD is found below its red signal line in the negative region, while the RSI is ticking slightly upwards well below its 50-neutral mark.

If the price continues to descend, immediate support might be encountered at the recent low of 4,660. Breaching this barrier, the bears could aim at the 4,635 region before the price dips towards the 4,605 level. Further downside pressure could send the price to test the 4,580 level.

On the flipside, should the dive halt and the price reverses upwards, buyers may meet initial resistance at the recent high of 4,710. Should the bulls conquer this barricade, the spotlight would turn to 4,725 or higher to the 4,750 region. Piercing through these hurdles, the price might charge higher to challenge the 4,797 obstacle.

Overall, the outlook for the US 500 stock index has turned negative in the short term, after the long-term upside move ceased at the record high of 4,817. For that bearish tone to reverse, the price needs to profoundly cross above the 4,797 region.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.