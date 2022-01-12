NZD/USD Bounces Off Major Support

Wed, Jan 12, 2022 @ 09:14 GMT
By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar recovers as risk appetite returns following Jerome Powell’s testimony.

The previous rebound towards 0.6830 met strong selling pressure. Its failure to achieve a new high suggests that the bearish bias lingers. The drop below 0.6740 further weighs on the kiwi. A bounce could still be an opportunity to sell into strength.

The bulls need to clear 0.6835 in order to turn the tide, and 0.6730 is a fresh support. A bearish breakout may test the base of December’s bounce at 0.6700.

