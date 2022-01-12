Wed, Jan 12, 2022 @ 19:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Analysis: Bounces off Trend Line

USD/JPY Analysis: Bounces off Trend Line

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

As the USD/JPY currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the descending January high levels near 115.50, the US Consumer Price Index data was published. Namely, on Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining.

A decline of the USD/JPY currency exchange rate could eventually reach and test the support zone that surrounds the 115.00 mark at 114.96/115.04. Below the zone, note the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 114.92.

However, a potential recovery of the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen could face resistance in the 50-hour simple moving average near 115.30, before the pair aims at the combined resistance of the January high-level resistance line and the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 115.50. Higher above, note the weekly simple pivot point at 115.64.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.