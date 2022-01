Gold edged higher as the US dollar softened across the board.

The precious metal has met stiff selling pressure in the supply zone around 1830. This level used to support from last November’s sell-off.

The recovery above the psychological level of 1800 shows the bulls’ commitment to keeping the price afloat. A break above the supply zone would force the sell-side to cover and trigger an extended rally towards the previous peak at 1870.

On the downside, 1800 has turned into fresh support.