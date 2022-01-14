Fri, Jan 14, 2022 @ 13:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair is Consolidating Gains above the 1.1450 Level

EUR/USD Pair is Consolidating Gains above the 1.1450 Level

By FXOpen

The Euro started a steady increase from the 1.1320 support zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair broke the 1.1380 resistance zone to move into a positive zone.

There was also a move above the 1.1400 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It is now consolidating gains above the 1.1450 level. An immediate resistance near the 1.1480 level.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1500 level. A break above the 1.1480 and 1.1500 resistance levels could start a decent increase towards the 1.1550 level in the near term.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.1450 level. There is also a key bullish trend line with support near 1.1450 on the hourly chart, below which the pair could extend losses. The next key support is near 1.1420, below the pair could test 1.1400 on FXOpen.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.