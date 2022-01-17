Weekly Waves: Ethereum, GBP/USD, and Gold

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Our weekly analysis on Elliott Waves takes a close look at the GBP/USD, the Ethereum cryptocurrency, and the Gold commodity.

Our analysis indicates a bearish ABC correction on the GBP/USD, a potential 5 waves down on ETH/USD, and a slow wave 4 pattern on XAU/USD.

ETH/USD downtrend must respect shallow Fibs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Ethereum (ETH/USD) cryptocurrency pair is in a downtrend after breaking below the support trend lines (dotted green):

Price action could be moving down lower in 5 waves (pink). But price action should respect the shallow Fibonacci levels (red box) and resistance trend line (red). A break above these Fib levels place the bearish analysis on hold. A bearish bounce and continuation lower, however, could confirm the 5 wave pattern in wave A (grey). The main targets of the bearish swing are the -27.2% and -61.8% Fibonacci targets. In any case, a larger ABC (grey) pattern seems to be taking place in a wave 4 (yellow) correction.

GBP/USD strength expected to face opposition

The GBP/USD is showing a strong bullish impulse, which was able to break above the resistance trend line (red) of the downtrend:

The bulls however are facing a strong resistance zone from the previous top (red box). A bearish bounce is likely to occur here (orange arrows). A bearish ABC (blue) pattern could emerge at the resistance to create a pullback. But this could simply complete a wave B (pink) within a larger ABC (pink) pattern. The blue box could indicate an inverted head and shoulders pattern. A deeper bearish retracement would place the bullish ABC on hold or invalidate it. A stronger push up above the resistance (red box) however still will indicate a wave A (pink) most likely.

XAU/USD bullish chart pattern

Gold is moving sideways after a strong impulsive move up: