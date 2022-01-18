AUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD reversed from support level 1.0575

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0640

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.0575 (low of the sideways price range, which has been reversing the price from the start of December), intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.0575 continues the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.0640 (top of this sideways price range).