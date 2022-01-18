Tue, Jan 18, 2022 @ 05:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • AUDNZD reversed from support level 1.0575
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0640

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.0575 (low of the sideways price range, which has been reversing the price from the start of December), intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.0575 continues the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.0640 (top of this sideways price range).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.