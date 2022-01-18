Tue, Jan 18, 2022 @ 05:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • USDJPY reversed from support level 113.50
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 115.00

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up with the clearly formed daily Hammer from the support level 113.50 (which has been reversing the price from October), intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 113.50 started the active short-term correction (b).

USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 115.00 (target price for the completion of the active short-term correction (b).).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.