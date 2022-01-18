Tue, Jan 18, 2022 @ 11:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Seeks Support

EUR/USD Seeks Support

By Orbex

The euro retreated as short-term traders took profit. After a six-week-long consolidation, the euro soared above the supply area at 1.1380 and forced the bears to cover in mass.

As the dust settles, a bearish RSI divergence showed a lack of follow-up momentum. The current pullback is heading towards the origin of the breakout near 1.1355 which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

A rebound and then a close above 1.1480 would lead to a bullish reversal towards the daily resistance at 1.1600.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.