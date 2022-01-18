EUR/USD Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro retreated as short-term traders took profit. After a six-week-long consolidation, the euro soared above the supply area at 1.1380 and forced the bears to cover in mass.

As the dust settles, a bearish RSI divergence showed a lack of follow-up momentum. The current pullback is heading towards the origin of the breakout near 1.1355 which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

A rebound and then a close above 1.1480 would lead to a bullish reversal towards the daily resistance at 1.1600.