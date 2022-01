The sterling edged higher after Britain’s December CPI exceeded expectations.

The euro has struggled to lift offers around 0.8375 after a two-week-long consolidation. The subsequent break below 0.8340 has forced buyers to bail out, exacerbating the bearish mood. This former support has turned into a fresh resistance.

A bearish MA cross indicates an acceleration to the downside. The pair is now heading towards February 2020’s lows near 0.8290. An oversold RSI may cause a limited rebound.