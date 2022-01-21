XAU/USD BreaksResistance

Fri, Jan 21, 2022 @ 09:43 GMT
Gold surged over geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

Following a three-week-long sideways grind, the break above the triple top at 1830 indicates strong commitment from the buy-side. 1850 is the next level to clear, which would lead to November’s peak at 1877.

The RSI has shot into the overbought area, and some profit-taking could briefly drive the price lower. Buyers may see a pullback as an opportunity to join in. 1820 near the base of the recent rally is a key support in this case.

